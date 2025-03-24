user
user

First Solar, Arm, SolarEdge, Kopin, Wolfspeed: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Highest Weekly Jump In Retail Chatter

From solar photovoltaic makers to thermal imaging solutions providers and Arm chip makers, the semiconductor industry was buzzing last week.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Mar 24, 2025

First Solar Inc. (400% Jump In Message Volume)

First Solar’s chief manufacturing officer, Kuntal Kumar Verma, sold the company’s common stock worth $64,300 as part of a pre-arranged trading plan.

This comes after CEO Mark Widmar sold over $3 million in company stock earlier this month.

First Solar’s stock has witnessed heightened volatility over the past month, with its shares declining more than 14% in this period.

The stock is down more than 25% year-to-date (YTD).

Arm Holdings Plc. (200% Jump In Message Volume)

Arm Holdings Plc. announced it would offer its chip designs and technology to Malaysia for $250 million over the next 10 years as the country aims to increase its chip exports to $270 billion by 2030.

Arm-parent SoftBank Group also announced it will acquire Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker Ampere Computing LLC in a deal valued at $6.5 billion. Ampere will operate as an independent subsidiary of SoftBank. It makes Arm-based central processing units for data centers.

Arm’s stock is down over 3% YTD.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (100% Jump In Message Volume)

Photovoltaic products manufacturer SolarEdge announced a partnership with Enstall, the parent company of multiple racking suppliers, a streamlined solution for developers and business owners to navigate domestic content tax benefits.

This solution is aimed at developers working on multi-dwelling units, apartments, and other commercial projects. It combines several layers of compliance to allow developers to avail solar tax credits in a more simplified manner.

The stock is up more than 25% YTD.

Kopin Corp. (100% Jump In Message Volume)

Kopin bagged a $14 million order to supply thermal imaging technology to a prominent defense contractor. This product allows soldiers to acquire targets in adverse conditions like darkness, smoke, or fog-filled locations.

“Our proven track record of delivering over 400,000 mission critical solutions across several generations of defense programs has been reaffirmed by this order,” said Bill Maffucci, Kopin’s senior vice president.

The stock is up more than 1% YTD.

Wolfspeed Inc. (67% Jump In Message Volume)

Short interest in Wolfspeed rose to 32.1% last week, bringing it within a point of multi-month high, according to The Fly. The stock is being watched closely by investors as uncertainty prevails around funding from the CHIPS Act.

Slowing electric vehicle demand in the U.S. has also dampened investor sentiment, leading to the company lowering its guidance during the latest third-quarter earnings call.

The stock is down nearly 6% YTD.

