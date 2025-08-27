The surge followed the debut of Firefly’s Clear EEG technology, which promises faster, cleaner brain data for biomarker discovery.

Firefly Neuroscience rallied in its strongest session in more than a month on Tuesday after unveiling its new Clear Platform, a proprietary electroencephalogram (EEG) preprocessing technology built with Nvidia’s L40S GPU acceleration.

The stock closed up 4.6% at $2.71 on Tuesday and added another 1.5% in after-hours trade.

The medtech firm stated that the system achieves substantial processing speed gains of 60–80% while maintaining high signal quality, thereby enabling cleaner brainwave data for biomarker discovery and clinical research.

Firefly stated that the platform could unlock new AI-driven insights to advance the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of neurological and psychiatric conditions.

“Data quality is the foundation of clinical insight,” said Gil Issachar, Firefly’s Chief Technology Officer. “By combining our advanced preprocessing methods with Nvidia GPU acceleration, the Clear Platform represents the achievement of a key milestone along our path of building a foundation model of the human brain.”

The launch comes months after Firefly was accepted into the Nvidia Connect Program, which provides participating companies with software development resources and technical training.

CEO Greg Lipschitz said the rollout will play a central role in the company’s growth strategy, supporting efforts to discover and advance breakthrough brain biomarkers that can aid pharmaceutical R&D, clinical trials, and patient care.

Firefly develops AI-driven brain health tools and already holds FDA clearance for its Brain Network Analytics technology, which supports diagnosis and treatment monitoring for depression, dementia, anxiety, concussions, and ADHD.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Firefly was ‘extremely bullish’ amid an 11,700% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user described the stock as “a pound on the table” buy, calling it a potential multibagger in its early stages.

Another user predicted Firefly’s software could become the future of EEG diagnostics, noting that current brainwave readings are often noisy and time-consuming to interpret.

With AI-driven clarity, they said, the company could cut delays in diagnosis and “be making a fortune.”

Firefly Neuroscience’s stock has risen 2.3% so far in 2025.

