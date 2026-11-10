Firefly CEO Jason Kim said the agreement reflects growing customer confidence in Alpha Block II, citing its 1-ton payload capacity and responsive launch capabilities as key advantages.

Each Alpha mission will carry two Synspective SAR satellites, enabling deployment of up to 20 satellites to expand its StriX constellation.

Firefly's dual-coast launch capability will provide access to different orbital inclinations, with launches planned from facilities in Virginia and California.

Firefly is expected to report its third-quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, with analysts expecting a loss of $0.49 per share on revenue of approximately $103.15 million, according to Fiscal.ai estimates.

Firefly Aerospace (FLY) announced on Tuesday, ahead of its third-quarter earnings report due after market close, that it had signed a multi-launch agreement with Japanese satellite company Synspective for up to 10 launches of its Alpha rocket through 2030.

“This landmark agreement reflects growing customer confidence in our Alpha Block II vehicle,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. He added that Alpha's 1-ton payload capacity and responsive launch capabilities make it a suitable option for customers seeking direct access to orbit.

FLY shares traded 3.3% lower at the time of writing.

Ahead of its third-quarter results, analysts expect Firefly to report a loss of $0.49 per share on revenue of approximately $103.15 million, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal.ai.

Alpha Rocket To Deploy Up To 20 Synspective Satellites

Under the agreement, Firefly's Alpha rocket will carry two of Synspective's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites per mission, allowing the Japanese company to deploy up to 20 satellites across the planned launches.

Alpha has the capability to carry payloads of up to 1,000 kilograms to low Earth orbit. Firefly said the two-satellite deployment approach will allow Synspective to double its deployment pace compared with single-satellite launches, providing a faster route to expanding its StriX constellation.

Dual-Coast Launches To Provide Orbital Flexibility

Firefly will launch Synspective's satellites from Pad-0A at Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia and Space Launch Complex 2 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The dual-coast capability will give Synspective flexible access to a range of orbital inclinations as it expands its satellite constellation.

Synspective's StriX constellation is designed to quickly monitor and confirm changes on the ground during natural disasters, including earthquakes and floods. Its SAR satellites also monitor natural resources and urban development to support efficient resource utilization and the sustainable use of land and water.

Synspective Founder and CEO Motoyuki Arai said the partnership would diversify the company's launch partners. He added that Alpha's payload capacity and access to different orbital inclinations would help Synspective accelerate satellite deployment and deliver resilient services to its customers.

How Retail Views FLY

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours. FLY was also one of the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

FLY shares have gained over 5% year-to-date.

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