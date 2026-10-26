Truist raised the price targets on PayPal Holdings, Affirm Holdings, Mastercard, and Visa.

Meanwhile, the analyst cut the targets on Fiserv and SoFi Technologies.

The revision came ahead of third-quarter results expected from the financial stocks over the current and next week.

The analyst said that for the group as a whole, the setup looks complicated.

Financial stocks are in focus ahead of key third-quarter (Q3) results expected from marquee names this week and next.

Truist revised the price targets on PayPal Holdings (PYPL), Fiserv Inc. (FISV), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), Affirm Holdings (AFRM), Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) as part of a Q3 preview.

The analyst said the group's setup looks complicated, as the U.S. macro backdrop remains constructive, even as concerns persist about a slowdown in European consumer spending and the adverse impact of higher interest rates.

Target Hikes: PYPL, AFRM, MA, V Stocks

Truist raised the price target on PayPal to $58 from $53 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares. The revised target implies 1.7% upside from the stock’s last close.

The analyst also raised Affirm’s price target to $88 from $85 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. The revised target implies more than 25% upside from its last close.

On MasterCard, Truist raised the price target to $674 from $633 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, suggesting an upside of about 8% from its last close.

Meanwhile, on Visa, the firm raised its target to $443 from $406 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. This suggests an 8.6% upside from its last close.

Target Cuts: FISV, SOFI Stocks

Truist lowered the price target on Fiserv to $51 from $53 and kept a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares. Despite the cut, the new target implies more than 2% upside from FISV’s last close.

The firm also lowered the price target on SoFi Technologies to $16 from $19 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares. The revised target implies more than 9% upside from its last close.

Stocks With Best Upside

Based on Truist’s revised targets, AFRM and SOFI stocks seem to provide the best upside from current levels.

Ticker New Price Target Upside Potential PYPL $58 1.70% AFRM $88 25.57% MA $674 8.08% V $443 8.60% FISV $51 2.29% SOFI $16 9.44%

Retail Stance On PYPL, FISV, SOFI, AFRM, MA, V Stocks

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PYPL, AFRM and MA stocks was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. Meanwhile, for FISV, SOFI and V stocks, it was ‘neutral.’

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