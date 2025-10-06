The deal would create the ninth-largest U.S. bank with about $288 billion in assets.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) on Monday announced that it will acquire Comerica Inc. CMA) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $10.9 billion.

Under the agreement, Comerica shareholders will receive 1.8663 shares of Fifth Third for each Comerica share they own. Based on Fifth Third's closing share price on Oct. 3, 2025, that equates to roughly $82.88 per Comerica share, a 20% premium over Comerica’s 10-day volume-weighted average stock price.

The agreement would leave existing Fifth Third shareholders with a 73% stake in the merged company, while Comerica investors would retain the remaining 27%. The deal would create the ninth-largest U.S. bank with about $288 billion in assets. Following the announcement, Comerica's stock traded over 13% higher in Monday’s premarket.

This move will significantly broaden Fifth Third’s presence in high-growth states such as Texas, California, and Florida, while also reinforcing its dominance in the Midwest. Fifth Third noted that by 2030, more than half of the bank’s branches will be located in the Southeast, as well as in Texas, Arizona, and California.

“This combination marks a pivotal moment for Fifth Third as we accelerate our strategy to build density in high-growth markets and deepen our commercial capabilities,” said Chairman, CEO, and President of Fifth Third Bank, Tim Spence. Comerica’s strong middle market franchise and complementary footprint make this a natural fit.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to shareholders. The union is also likely to raise Fifth Third’s scale in commercial payments and wealth management, two segments with $1 billion-plus in revenue.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock has gained over 5% in the last 12 months.

