Ferrari Stock Zooms To 3-Month High On Big Q4 Beat: Retail Traders Join The Bull Ride

Investor confidence has been reinforced, thanks to the Italian luxury carmaker’s premium pricing model and long-term growth strategy.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 5, 2025, 1:31 AM IST

U.S.-listed shares of Ferrari NV (RACE) surged more than 7% on Tuesday, hitting their highest level since early November after the luxury automaker posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. 

The stock was also on track for its best single-session gain in over a year as bullish sentiment from retail traders flooded Stocktwits.

Ferrari reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of €2.14 ($2.21) per diluted share, well above the €1.90 analysts had expected and a sharp rise from €1.62 in the year-ago quarter. 

Net revenue climbed to €1.74 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of €1.66 billion and improving from €1.52 billion in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2025 adjusted diluted EPS of at least €8.60 and net revenues of at least €7 billion, while analysts forecast €8.83 per share and €7.13 billion in sales.

RACE sentiment and message volume on Feb 4.png RACE sentiment and message volume on Feb 4 as of 2:30 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits sentiment flipped from bearish to ‘extremely bullish’ following the earnings release, with message volume spiking as traders piled into the stock. 

“Quality of revenues over volumes: I believe this best explains our outstanding financial results in 2024, thanks to a strong product mix and a growing demand for personalizations,” said CEO Benedetto Vigna.

He also pointed to the company’s investments in innovation, including the new Ferrari F80 supercar, the E-Cells Lab for advanced battery research, and the e-building, a facility dedicated to the future of Ferrari’s electrification strategy. 

Vigna said Ferrari is set to reveal more about its long-term vision at its Capital Markets Day In October.

Barron’s reported that unlike many high-end automakers, Ferrari’s relatively low exposure to China has helped its stock outperform rivals such as Mercedes-Benz Group over the past year. 

Analysts have reportedly argued that Ferrari’s ability to sustain demand above supply — along with the launch of its $3.8 million supercar — would continue to drive earnings growth.

The Italian auto giant has no plans to accelerate U.S. sales in response to potential tariffs, its CEO said.

Ferrari’s NYSE-listed stock has gained more than 23% over the past year.

(1 Euro = $1.04) 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

