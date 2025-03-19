user
FedEx Q4 Earnings Preview: Investors Fear Forecast Cut On Tariff Concerns, Retail Stays Bullish

According to FinChat data, Wall Street expects FedEx to report fiscal third-quarter earnings per share of $4.63 and revenue of $22.32 billion.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

FedEx (FDX) shares have gained about 1% over the past week, ahead of the company’s earnings report, which is expected Thursday after the bell.

According to FinChat data, Wall Street expects FedEx to report fiscal third-quarter earnings per share of $4.63 and revenue of $22.32 billion. FedEx’s earnings have topped market expectations in three of the past four quarters.

This week, Citi lowered the price target on FedEx to $317 from $347 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, according to TheFly.

The analysts noted from conversations with investors, the big debate on the stock seems to be whether FedEx will further lower its fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted earnings per share in the range of $19 to $20, which it cut last quarter from $20 to $21.

The brokerage said that investors are seemingly fearful of the potential impact of tariffs and increasingly concerned about downside risk to consumers and industrial activity.

Citi believes investor sentiment is "heavily skewed to the downside,” according to TheFly.

JP Morgan analysts noted that results for the quarter should mostly meet expectations, although the brokerage does not expect a material update for the spin-off of FedEx Freight.

FedEx announced the separation of FedEx Freight last December and said it expects to achieve it tax-efficiently for shareholders and execute it within 18 months.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bullish’ (55/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

FDX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:44 a.m. ET on March 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits FDX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:44 a.m. ET on March 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish trader expected the stock to hit $270 after the earnings.

FedEx shares have fallen 12.6% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Fiserv Acquires Payments Solutions Provider CCV To Drive Europe Growth: Retail’s In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Nvidia Stock Climbs Pre-Market After Jensen Huang’s GTC 2025 Keynote – Wall Street, Retail Bullish On AI Roadmap

Tesla Stock Rallies On Receiving First Of Approvals For Launching Robotaxi Service In California: Retail’s Still Bearish

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

