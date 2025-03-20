Tesla Recalls Over 46,000 Cybertrucks In US: Retail Gets More Bearish

Read Full Article

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) dipped nearly 2% in Thursday’s premarket trading after the company issued a recall for over 46,000 Cybertrucks in the U.S.

The EV-maker issued the recall over concerns that a stainless steel exterior trim panel on the truck may delaminate and detach from the vehicle, according to U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) report on the recall.

A detached panel could become a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash, the regulator noted.

The recall includes model year 2024 and model year 2025 Cybertrucks manufactured between November 2023 and February 2025.

The company will replace the panel assembly at no cost to the customer to fix the issue. Vehicles currently in production are expected to start receiving the fix on or around March 21.

According to the company’s filing with the NHTSA, as of March 14, it had identified 151 warranty claims that may be related to the issue. However, Tesla said it is not aware of any collisions or injuries owing to it.

The Cybertruck is Tesla's latest offering. The company started delivering the vehicle to U.S. customers in late November 2023 after unveiling it in 2019.

Since then, the company has also started delivering the vehicle, manufactured in Texas, to customers in Canada and Mexico.

However, the Cybertruck could not prevent the company from reporting a fall in vehicle deliveries for the first time in over a decade in 2024.

The company delivered 1.79 million electric vehicles in the 12 months through the end of December, marking a drop from the 1.81 million deliveries reported in 2023.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tesla stock dipped further in the “bearish” territory (39/100) while message volume remained “high” in the past 24 hours.

As of its last close, Tesla stock is down 38% this year after the initial optimism regarding regulatory easing for the company under President Donald Trump faded.

The stock has risen over 30% in the past 12 months.

