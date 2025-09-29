At the Silos 2025 conference, Waller noted that stablecoins should coexist with cash, bank deposits, and other electronic money forms, provided they meet standards for safety and transparency.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday voiced strong support for stablecoins, emphasizing their potential to improve efficiency in payments while calling for “right-sized” regulation to ensure safety and stability.

“If stablecoins present a lower cost alternative to consumers and businesses, I am all for it,” Waller said. “Stablecoins are simply another choice available to consumers and businesses,” he added, noting that stablecoins should coexist with cash, bank deposits, and other electronic money forms, provided they meet standards for safety and transparency.

Speaking at the Silos conference, Waller highlighted two models he believes could guide the adoption of stablecoins in the U.S. financial system.

