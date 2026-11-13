Speaking at Yale University, Barr said there are signs AI may substitute for labor in some sectors, particularly among younger workers.

AI could be what some researchers call capital-biased innovation, in which the returns go primarily to capital rather than to labor, Barr said.

He said labor's share of U.S. national income fell to a record low of 52.8% in the second quarter of 2026.

The extent of the advantage held by AI leaders may prove unprecedented, said Barr.

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr on Thursday urged society to prepare for the possibility of “serious short-term disruptions in the labor market” from artificial intelligence (AI), warning that rapid changes in the labor market could make it difficult for workers to adjust.

Speaking at Yale University, Barr said AI has so far displaced relatively few workers, while there is “some significant evidence” that the technology is improving productivity for some employees, increasing demand in certain sectors and creating new occupations.

Barr's remarks come amid turmoil in AI stocks amid Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang's resignation. The Nasdaq-100 index opened in the red but recovered to trade marginally higher at the time of this writing.

Barr Flags Risks For Younger Workers

Barr said there are already signs that AI may substitute for labor in some sectors, particularly among younger, less-experienced workers.

Tasks with clear guardrails and predictable outcomes might see rapid labor substitution, while those requiring human judgment, management, coordination, relationships or creativity might see greater labor augmentation, he said.

“If labor market changes happen quickly, it will be hard for workers to adjust, and dislocations might be large,” Barr said, adding that more gradual adoption could allow for more orderly adjustments.

According to the Fed official, if AI proves capable of displacing human workers, the extent of labor-market disruption would depend partly on whether society invests in job creation, worker training and efforts to connect workers with new employment opportunities.

Labor's Share Of National Income Falls To Record Low

Barr also highlighted the long-term decline in labor's share of national income, which reached a record low of 52.8% in the second quarter of 2026. The share remained relatively steady between 60% and 65% in the decades following World War II before beginning to decline in 2001.

The decline accelerated after the pandemic and was especially steep over the past year. Barr acknowledged that some of the decline reflects measurement issues, but said, “even after adjusting for those factors, there is a clear downward trend.”

Citing the Fed's latest Survey of Consumer Finances, Barr said the wealthiest 1% of U.S. households hold nearly $60 trillion, or about one-third of the nation's wealth, while the bottom half holds just 2%.

He said most of the income for wealthy households comes from capital, including interest, dividends, capital gains, and business profits, while middle-class households rely primarily on wages and salaries.

Barr Warns AI Could Concentrate Market Power

Barr said AI “could be what some researchers call capital-biased innovation,” in which returns go primarily to capital rather than labor. AI depends on access to data, model improvements and computing power, benefiting from economies of scale and scope, he added.

“The extent of the advantage possessed by AI leaders may prove to be unprecedented,” the Fed Governor said, adding that large businesses could afford AI investments and continue to grow, while smaller firms would see their market share decline.

“Overall, the labor share of income would decline, market concentration would increase, and inequality would go up,” Barr said. However, he also said competition could make AI cheaper and more widely accessible.



Barr noted that some believe many businesses could meet most of their AI needs with smaller-scale language models, allowing benefits to be shared more broadly. “In my judgment, now is the time for society to begin to consider how to address these potential challenges,” he said, emphasizing that AI adoption remains in its relatively early stages.

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was in the ‘bullish’ territory. Meanwhile, sentiment around the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which tracks top semiconductor stocks, was ‘neutral’.

See Also: Jensen Huang’s Exit From Nvidia Raises Execution, Governance And Broader AI Risks, Analysts Say — Citi Sees AI Demand Holding Strong

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