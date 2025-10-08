Speaking at a community banking research conference at the St. Louis Fed, Barr said that the recent capital standards proposal threatens protections for small banks.

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr reportedly expressed concerns on Wednesday with the central bank’s deregulation proposal, which regulators appointed by President Donald Trump have supported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at a community banking research conference at the St. Louis Fed, Barr said that the recent capital standards proposal threatens protections for small banks. “These shifts would not make the system safer; they would leave community banks once again exposed to the fallout if the largest players stumble,” Barr said.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<