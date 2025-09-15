Yardeni said while markets are “hoping” for a 25-basis-point cut, they would be “pleasantly surprised” by a 50 bps cut.

The Federal Reserve’s rate cut expected on Wednesday remains in focus as economist Ed Yardeni, founder of Yardeni Research, on Monday reportedly said that while equity markets are “hoping” for a 25-basis-point (bps) cut, Wall Street would be “pleasantly surprised” by a 50 bps cut.

“But 50 bps would really create a multiple situation (sic) in the market where I think you would see the markets going up too quickly, and valuation,” Yardeni said in an interview with CNBC.

