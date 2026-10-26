In an interview with CNBC, the economist said the Fed was likely to leave interest rates unchanged this week, but anticipates hawkish messaging amid persistent inflation concerns.

According to El-Erian, higher rates could disproportionately affect housing, auto financing and consumer loans.

He added that a “sudden stop” in AI investment and an escalation involving Iran that pushes oil prices higher are two major risks to the economic outlook.

He expects AI companies with weak balance sheets and limited earnings potential to be more vulnerable if financial conditions tighten.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said on Monday that the Federal Reserve is relying on the wrong policy tool to address inflation and rising bond yields, stating that fiscal restraint would be a more appropriate response than tighter monetary policy.

“My problem is that it's the wrong policy measure right now,” El-Erian said in an interview with CNBC. “If you're worried about inflation, if you're worried about yield levels, there should be fiscal containment, not monetary tightening,” He added that higher interest rates risk hurting parts of the economy that are already sensitive to borrowing costs.

The economist’s comments come as markets assess the outlook for interest rates amid persistent inflation concerns and rising demand for financing from both the U.S. government and the technology sector. El-Erian said he expects the Fed to leave rates unchanged, but anticipates that policymakers will use hawkish language given recent inflation readings.

U.S. equities rose in morning trade on Monday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.32%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.54% higher. Retail sentiment around SPY on Stocktwits remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day.

SPY stock retail sentiment on October 26 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

El-Erian Says Fed Policy Risks Hurting Housing, Consumers

El-Erian stated that monetary tightening could disproportionately affect housing, auto financing and consumer loans, while having a more limited impact on technology companies benefiting from strong demand for AI infrastructure.

He said it was a “one minus x” problem, with technology relatively insulated from higher rates while the rest of the economy absorbs more of the pressure.

According to El-Erian, the risk is that policymakers rely too heavily on interest rates to address inflation, even though fiscal policy could play a greater role. He said that fiscal restraint could help ease pressure on bond yields while reducing the need for monetary tightening.

AI Funding Demand Adds Pressure To Bond Markets

El-Erian also flagged the growing financing needs of AI infrastructure companies as a factor complicating the bond market outlook. He cited Meta Platforms’ (META) return to equity markets on Monday as an example of companies seeking alternative sources of capital after relying heavily on debt financing.

“I think the debt markets are getting a little bit saturated with what has happened,” El-Erian said. He noted that the U.S. fiscal deficit, at about 6% of gross domestic product (GDP), is adding to demand for bond financing. The economist also questioned whether traditional sources of capital for U.S. government debt would remain as reliable.

He stated that the growing competition for capital makes it more important to distinguish between companies based on their earnings potential and balance sheets. According to him, AI infrastructure firms with weak balance sheets and limited earnings prospects would likely feel the pressure first if financial conditions tighten.

El-Erian Flags AI Slowdown, Iran Escalation As Key Risks

Beyond interest rates and financing, El-Erian identified two major risks to the economic outlook. One was an escalation involving Iran that pushes oil prices higher, and the second, he called “a sudden stop in AI.”

According to him, an oil shock could have a more lasting economic impact if the buffers that helped contain prices during the previous episode are no longer available to the same extent. He cited China’s earlier reduction in oil imports and the availability of government and corporate inventories as factors that had helped limit the initial price shock.

El-Erian also flagged whether AI is delivering broad productivity gains quickly enough to justify expectations. He described adoption as “broad but incredibly shallow,” adding that technological advances alone are not sufficient to transform the wider economy.

Read also: Meta Launches $35B Stock Offering With Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom Backing Its AI Buildout

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