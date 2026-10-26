Elbit’s new contract will also supply head-up display (HUD) systems with high-resolution displays, enhanced video capabilities, and low power consumption for day and night operations across airborne platforms.

The contracts will be performed over a period of up to five years.

Under the contract, Elbit will supply SPECTRO 12 multispectral ISR and targeting payloads for integration on helicopters.

The airborne live training systems support air-to-air and air-to-ground training, including combat simulation, weapon scoring, and mission debriefing.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) stock was in focus on Monday after the defense technology company announced contracts worth about $200 million from an undisclosed Asia-Pacific country for airborne intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) and training solutions.

“We are proud to provide our customers with innovative capabilities that enhance mission effectiveness, situational awareness and operational readiness across a broad spectrum of airborne missions,” Elbit Systems President and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said.

ESLT shares traded 2.4% higher in premarket trading, reaching the $753.36 mark at the time of writing.

What Do The Contracts Cover?

The contracts will run for up to five years and include the supply of SPECTRO 12, a compact multispectral intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and targeting payload for integration on helicopters. The system combines high-resolution multispectral sensing, a laser designator and AI-powered image processing, enabling long-range target detection, identification, tracking and engagement in complex operational environments and adverse weather conditions. The payload is designed for platforms with strict size, weight, and power constraints.

The agreements also cover follow-on support and upgrade services for airborne live training systems installed on aircraft. These systems support air-to-air and air-to-ground training scenarios, including real-time combat simulation, weapon scoring and mission debriefing.

In addition, Elbit will supply advanced head-up display (HUD) systems featuring high-resolution display technology, enhanced video capabilities and low power consumption for day and night operations across a range of airborne platforms.

Elbit Won $235M European Rocket Deal Last Week Last week, Elbit Systems announced a separate contract valued at around $235 million to supply EXTRA-MR (Medium Range) rockets and Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS) rocket artillery systems to an undisclosed European customer.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the customer country’s Ministry of Defense awarded the three-year contract under a government-to-government agreement. The contract also covers PULS launchers, additional rocket-artillery-related platforms and integrated logistics support.

How Retail Views ESLT

On Stocktwits, sentiment for ESLT remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

ESLT shares have gained over 28% year-to-date.

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