user
user icon

Fastenal Q1 Earnings Preview: Investors Seek Demand Trends Amid Recession Fears

Wall Street expects Fastenal to post first-quarter earnings of $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

Fastenal Q1 Earnings Preview: Investors Seek Demand Trends Amid Recession Fears
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Fastenal (FAST) stock was down 1.6% in extended trading on Thursday, ahead of the industrial products maker’s first-quarter earnings on Friday before market opens.

According to FinChat data, Wall Street expects Fastenal to post first-quarter earnings of $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion. Fastenal has missed analysts’ expectations in two of the previous four quarters.

The company reported a 5% rise in daily sales in February compared to the same month a year earlier. Its January daily sales also grew by 1.9%.

Its sales to the heavy manufacturing market grew by 4.8% in February, while sales to non-residential construction slumped by 6.7%.

Investors would be eager to learn about demand trends amid concerns over an economic downturn due to government policy uncertainty.

U.S. stocks and treasuries have been rattled over the past week after President Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs last week, which he paused for 90 days on Wednesday. The U.S., however, maintained 145% tariffs on all imports from China.

Goldman Sachs sees a 45% chance of the U.S. economy going into a recession.

According to The Fly, Wolfe Research analysts said last week that Fastenal is positioned well in the current environment, with "a bit of a goldilocks set up as a defensive stock that has torque to ISM inflection."

The company had forecasted net capital spending of $265 million to $285 million in 2025.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher to the ‘bullish’ (64/100) territory from ‘neutral’(52/100) a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘extremely high.’

FAST’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:56 a.m. ET on April 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits FAST’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:56 a.m. ET on April 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Fastenal shares have gained 4.2% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Recent Stories

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement ATG

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement

''Tamannah Bhatia slaying once again'' Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 MEG

''Tamannaah Bhatia slaying once again” Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

Recent Videos

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Video Icon
Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Video Icon