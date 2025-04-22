The company said that its second brand, Faraday X, plans to source components internationally in the early phase of production.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFAI) said on Sunday that the recent tariff developments under the Trump administration may have a short-term impact on its Faraday X (FX) strategy, but will be a strategic opportunity in the mid-to-long term.

Faraday Future builds all of its vehicles in the U.S., and nearly 50% of the existing product suppliers are based in the U.S., the company said.

The firm’s second brand, called Faraday X, plans to source components internationally in the early phase, but the company said it is committed to progressively shifting to U.S.-based suppliers.

The first vehicle from Faraday X is expected to roll out by year-end. The vehicles are expected to target the mass market and be priced between $20,000 and $80,000.

The company said that it is actively engaging with the U.S. government and has submitted constructive proposals regarding automotive policy, particularly involving U.S.–China cooperation in the EV sector.

Faraday X CEO Max Ma also recently joined a business roundtable at the White House with numerous business leaders, which included an open dialogue on several policy topics such as tariffs, the company said.

Ma also met with Hailey Borden, Special Assistant to President Trump, and Director of Business Outreach in the Office of Public Liaison, the company added.

FFAI stock is down by about 77% so far this year and by about 62% over the past 12 months.

