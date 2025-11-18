According to a CNBC report, the companies in separate statements said they were letting their AGA memberships go because of the direction of online betting.

FanDuel and DraftKings reportedly said on Tuesday that they are withdrawing from the American Gaming Association (AGA), the primary trade group representing casinos and sportsbooks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a CNBC report, the companies, in separate statements, said they were letting their AGA memberships lapse due to the direction of online betting, primarily tied to booming prediction markets.

The report added that the AGA has taken a firm stand against prediction markets offering sports betting. It plans to introduce a resolution at a board meeting on Tuesday that would exclude from membership any company that provides prediction markets, the report noted, citing people familiar with the matter.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<