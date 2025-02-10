FactSet Stock Rises On $246.5M Acquisition Of LiquidityBook: Retail Enthusiasm Soars

FactSet said the acquisition closed on Feb. 7, 2025, and was funded by borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility.

FactSet Stock Rises On $246.5M Acquisition Of LiquidityBook: Retail Enthusiasm Soars
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Shares of financial digital platform FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) traded over 1% higher in Monday’s pre-market session after the company announced the acquisition of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions provider LiquidityBook for a gross purchase price of $246.5 million in cash.

FactSet said the acquisition closed on Feb. 7 and was funded by borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility.

The company expects the transaction to be modestly dilutive to its fiscal 2025 GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS).

LiquidityBook provides cloud-native trading solutions to hedge funds, asset and wealth management, outsourced trading, and sell-side middle office clients.

The company also operates a proprietary FIX (Financial Information eXchange) network that enables streamlined connectivity to over 200 brokers and order routing to more than 1,600 destinations across 80 markets globally.

FactSet and LiquidityBook have earlier partnered to enable a turnkey integration of the latter’s flagship order management system (OMS) into the FactSet Workstation.

Rob Robie, Executive Vice President and Head of Institutional Buy Side at FactSet, explained that clients want to spend their time on actionable investment decisions rather than jumping between disparate research, portfolio management, and trading platforms.

“Deeper integration of LiquidityBook’s OMS and IBOR into the FactSet Workstation will enable a consolidated front office solution that meets the increasingly sophisticated needs of our clients,” he said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (78/100) on Monday morning.

FDS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:24 a.m. ET at 7:25 a.m. ET on Feb. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits FDS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:24 a.m. ET at 7:25 a.m. ET on Feb. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

FDS shares have lost over 2% in 2025 and are down nearly 1% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

These 3 Materials Stocks Led Retail Chatter Last Week

These 3 Materials Stocks Led Retail Chatter Last Week

Tesla Analysts Turn Cautious Amid Stock Slide: Retail Confidence Sags On Musk’s DOGE Drama

Tesla Analysts Turn Cautious Amid Stock Slide: Retail Confidence Sags On Musk’s DOGE Drama

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites dmn

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments dmn

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | What Triggers Earth's Deadly Landslides?

Infographic Hub | What Triggers Earth's Deadly Landslides?

Video Icon