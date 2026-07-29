Ford topped Wall Street's Q2 revenue and adjusted EPS estimates, while adjusted EBIT rose year over year.

Ford raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT and free cash flow guidance, with the new profit outlook topping analyst expectations.

CEO Jim Farley said Ford’s trucks, off-roaders and hybrids are showing strong pricing power, while new businesses such as Ford Energy are creating growth opportunities.

Stocktwits retail traders remained bullish, with some eyeing a move to $20 and beyond.

Ford Motor Co. (F) shares jumped over 8% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the automaker reported better-than-expected adjusted second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year 2026 financial guidance.

The company beat Wall Street expectations on adjusted earnings and revenue, while increasing its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and free cash flow outlook.

At the time of writing, F stock had pared some of the gains and was trading around 7% higher.

F Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

For the quarter ended June 30, Ford reported revenue of $48.30 billion, down from $50.18 billion a year earlier but above analysts’ consensus estimate of $45.46 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.42 per share, again beating the consensus estimate of $0.35, according to Fiscal.ai.

Ford reported a net loss of $1.3 billion, primarily due to one-off items, including a $3.6 billion largely non-cash charge related to the disposition of the BlueOval SK joint venture and $0.5 billion in charges tied to previously announced EV program cancellations.

Ford Raises Full-Year Guidance

Building on its first-half performance, Ford raised its full-year 2026 guidance for adjusted EBIT. The company now expects adjusted EBIT of $10 billion to $11 billion, up from its previous forecast of $8.5 billion to $10.5 billion. Analysts had expected adjusted EBIT of about $9.5 billion on average.

Ford also increased its adjusted free cash flow guidance to $6 billion-$7 billion from the previous range of $5 billion-$6 billion. The updated outlook includes an expected $500 million cash recovery in 2026 related to Trump tariffs. Ford expects a total $1.3 billion in refunds. Capital expenditure guidance remained unchanged at $9.5 billion-$10.5 billion.

Ford CEO Highlights Pricing Power

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said the company delivered another strong quarter and raised its full-year guidance, adding that “the more important story is the growing evidence that Ford is becoming a more profitable, more disciplined and genuinely different company.”

Farley also said, “Profitable new adjacencies, such as Ford Energy, are opening fresh sources of growth.”

F Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for F was ‘bullish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high’ at the time of writing.

One bullish retail trader said they expect Ford to rally into the “low to mid $TWENTIES by the end of next year,” suggesting the company's recent performance continues to weaken the bearish case for the automaker.

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Another retail trader wrote, “Let's go, $20 is in play imo,” signaling they see further upside for the stock.

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F shares have gained nearly 13% year-to-date.

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