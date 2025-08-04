Its electric vehicle brand VIDA delivered its best monthly sales in July, doubling its market share to 10.2%

Boosted by record sales in the electric vehicles (EV) segment and robust exports, shares of Hero Motocorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, rose as much as 3.3% on Monday.

The two-wheeler manufacturer posted a 21% increase in July vehicle sales. Hero dispatched 449,755 units in July 2025 compared to 370,274 units in July 2024. It also registered over 339,827 VAHAN retail registrations during the month.

Hero MotoCorp continued to strengthen its position across key segments in July 2025. In the scooter market, market share gains were driven by the solid performance of the Destini 125 and Xoom 125 models. In motorcycles, Hero expanded its HF Deluxe lineup with the launch of the HF Deluxe Pro.

Hero’s electric mobility brand, VIDA, also hit a significant milestone last month, recording its best-ever monthly performance with 11,226 units dispatched and 10,489 VAHAN registrations. Its EV market share doubled year-on-year to 10.2%.

The company saw a 64% surge in export volumes, with 37,358 units sold in July 2025, compared to 22,739 units last year. Its domestic sales grew around 19% to 412,397 units.

Earlier this year, the automaker announced plans to launch operations in Germany, France, Spain, and the UK in Q2 of fiscal 2026, in a bid to capitalize on the growing demand for 2-wheeler EVs in the region.

The company already has a strong presence in parts of Africa, Latin America, and South Asia.

In separate news, Hero MotoCorp has decided to discontinue the production of its expensive motorcycle, the Mavrick 440, according to reports.

Retail sentiment for Hero on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago. It is among the top 3 most trending stocks on the platform.

Hero MotoCorp's sSentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 11:48 a.m. IST on August 4 | Source: Stocktwits

Year-to-date, the stock has gained 7.4%.



