Partnership combines best-in-class review management with AI-powered local marketing solutions for professionals and trades

SAN FRANCISCO, CA AND PERTH, AUSTRALIA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience.com, a global leader in customer experience, reputation management, and online visibility, today announced the appointment of Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY), a recognized innovator in location-based digital marketing, as its newest partner in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Under the partnership agreement, Locafy will resell Experience.com's advanced review management platform across APAC markets. The collaboration merges two highly complementary technologies-Locafy's AI-driven local search optimization and landing page automation with Experience.com's industry-leading online presence and reputation management software.

The combined solution delivers an all-in-one platform that helps individual professionals and tradespeople elevate their online presence, strengthen trust with verified customer reviews, and drive meaningful consumer engagement-streamlining digital marketing into a single, unified experience.

"Locafy's technology is built to help professionals get discovered online-faster and more frequently," said Scott Harris, CEO of Experience.com. "By partnering with Locafy, we're extending our reputation and search visibility management capabilities to a broader APAC audience as part of a comprehensive local marketing solution. Together, we're enabling businesses to grow their digital footprint, build trust, and convert more leads."

Locafy's platform automates the creation of AI-optimized landing pages, manages local business listings, and enhances local search rankings through its patented Local Boost technology. With a database of over 1.2 million businesses in Australia alone, Locafy is uniquely positioned to accelerate the adoption of Experience.com's solutions throughout the region.

"Our focus is on building smart, scalable tools that empower small businesses and professionals to thrive in the digital economy," said Gavin Burnett, CEO of Locafy. "By integrating Experience.com's powerful platform with our local search technology, we're delivering a first-of-its-kind product that combines visibility, credibility, and customer engagement-driven by automation and AI."

The APAC rollout will initially focus on service-based professionals and tradespeople aiming to increase inbound referrals, boost their online brand, and improve conversions through enhanced digital trust signals.

This strategic partnership underscores both companies shared vision: to transform local digital marketing through innovation, automation, and AI-powered performance.

About Experience.com

A leader in the 2024 J.D. Power rankings, Experience.com caters to a wide-ranging target market, including both local professionals and multi-location brands seeking to fortify their online reputation through the power of AI and customer feedback.

Our platform is designed to help businesses & professionals boost their experience excellence, harness the insights from customer feedback, and establish unwavering trust among their audience. We empower them to not only maintain an exceptional online reputation but also to leverage it as a tool for acquiring new business.

Our versatile solutions resonate with businesses of all sizes, offering the means to excel in Customer Experience (CX), Employee Engagement (EX), and Reputation Management across various industries. Our Search Rank Platform also allows professionals and organizations to take control of their entire online presence from one platform, and climb the search ranks with our tailored tools.

About Locafy

Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in local search engine marketing. Founded in 2009, Locafy aims to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector by helping businesses improve visibility and search relevance in proximity-based searches. Its fast, easy, and automated platform is trusted by brands worldwide. Learn more at www.locafy.com.

