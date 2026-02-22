Two Maoists were killed in an encounter in Odisha's Kandhamal. This follows a significant anti-insurgency success where four active cadres, including three women, surrendered due to intensified police operations and the state's rehab policy.

Two Maoists Killed in Kandhamal Encounter

Two Maoists have been killed in an exchange of fire with the security personnel in the Kandhamal district of Odisha. Sanjeeb Panda, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Anti-Naxal Operations (ANO), stated that the encounter took place in the Karada forest area within the jurisdiction of Raikia police station in Kandhamal district. Further details are awaited.

Four Maoist Cadres Surrender

Earlier this month, in a significant breakthrough for anti-insurgency operations, four active Maoist cadres, including three women, surrendered before Southern Range Inspector General (IG) Niti Shekhar at the Police Reserve Office in Berhampur.

During the press briefing by IG Niti Shekhar, he said, "Today, four members of the CPI (Maoist) KKBN division have surrendered before the Kandhamal Police. Out of these four, three are women, and one is a man. All of them originally hail from various districts in Chhattisgarh, including Sukma, Bijapur, and Dantewada. They have been involved in several violent encounters and criminal cases. However, due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations by the Odisha Police and the attractive surrender and rehabilitation policy of the State Government, they decided to join the mainstream. I am also pleased to announce that with these ongoing efforts, Boudh district has now become completely Maoist-free completely. We expect Kandhamal district to be Naxal-free very soon as well."

State Police Highlight Broader Success and Rehabilitation

Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, on the surrender of the top leader of Maoists, said, "Top Maoist leaders Niranjan Rout alias Nikhil and Rashmita Lenka aka Indu, along with 13 others surrender before the Rayagada police. 4 Maoist surrender before the Kandhamal police. Odisha police got success in 2025. The deadline is in March 2026. The surrendered cadre formally renounced violence, severed all links with extremist activities, and opted to join the mainstream of society, expressing faith in the democratic process. (ANI)