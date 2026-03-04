In an exclusive interview with Stocktwits, Mohajer said that SoundHound AI was prepared with diverse solutions for different sectors.

The CEO said that apart from providing AI customer service for large Fortune 500 companies, including insurance and healthcare providers, SoundHound was also creating solutions for a single-location merchant.

Speaking of the company’s latest quarterly earnings results, Mohajer touted SoundHound’s record customer deals closed in the quarter.

He said the company’s customers were diversified enough, with some providing a big, consistent commitment over many years, and others who provide some revenue upfront, that eventually scales over time.

Keyvan Mohajer, co-founder and CEO of conversational intelligence company SoundHound AI, Inc. said that the biggest growth story at the moment is coming from customer service.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an exclusive interview with Stocktwits, Mohajer said that SoundHound AI (SOUN) was prepared with diverse solutions for different sectors.

“We are seeing the biggest growth right now in customer service. So agent AI for businesses of all sizes,” he said in the interview. “And that's the area (where) we see unlimited potential.”

Explaining further, the CEO said that apart from providing AI customer service for large Fortune 500 companies, including insurance and healthcare providers, the company was also creating solutions for a single-location merchant.

“You can be a retail, maybe barbershop, even, you can have your own AI customer service in a matter of minutes. We've prepared different solutions for different sectors,” he said.

Demand And Diversification

Speaking of the company’s latest earnings results, Mohajer touted SoundHound’s record customer deals closed in the quarter.

“And that really speaks to the demand for AI and our solutions,” he said. “As people have noted, the software industry, the legacy software industry is disrupted…And these companies need a partner like SoundHound to help them through the transformation.”

The CEO also highlighted the company’s diversified customer base as a win. “If you look at three years ago or a little bit before that, (SoundHound) had one or two customers (that) really contributed to the majority of our revenue.” However, in 2025, Mohajer said that no single customer contributed more than 10% to the company’s sales.

He said the company’s customers were diversified enough, with some providing big, consistent commitment over many years, and others who provide some revenue upfront, that eventually scales over time.

“So we have all sorts of deals, but just what I really want to highlight is that it's so diverse. We are in automotive, we’re in TVs, we're in IoT devices,” he said.

SoundHound Q4 Earnings

SoundHound AI reported fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings results last week, posting a 59% increase in revenue to $55.1 million, beating analysts’ estimates. The company also reported a narrower adjusted net loss in Q4 of $0.02 per share from $0.05, in the same period in the previous year.

For the full-year of 2025, revenue nearly doubled to $169 million. For the upcoming year, SoundHound AI has projected revenue between $225 million and $260 million.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOUN shares was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the platform jumped 134%, according to Stocktwits data from Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the company’s stock has declined more than 17% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<