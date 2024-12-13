EVgo Stock Jumps Pre-Market After Company Closes $1.25B DoE Loan Facility: Retail Sentiment Electrified

The loan, secured under the Title 17 Clean Energy Financing Program, will fund the construction of 7,500 new fast-charging stalls nationwide.

EVgo Stock Jumps Pre-Market After Company Closes $1.25B DoE Loan Facility: Retail Sentiment Electrified
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 7:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

Shares of EVgo Inc., a leading electric vehicle charging network operator, surged over 10% in premarket trading Friday, drawing significant retail attention.

The company announced the successful closing of a $1.25 billion loan facility with the Department of Energy (DoE).

The loan, secured under the Title 17 Clean Energy Financing Program, will fund the construction of 7,500 new fast-charging stalls nationwide, significantly expanding EVgo’s public charging infrastructure. 

The project will triple EVgo’s footprint by 2029, bringing its total network to at least 10,000 fast-charging stalls.

The buildout is projected to create more than 1,000 U.S. jobs, with over 700 roles in construction, engineering, development, and maintenance, according to the company.

EVGO sentiment and message volume Dec 13 premarket.png EVGO sentiment and message volume Dec 13 premarket as of 8:30 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment for EVgo turned ‘extremely bullish’ on Stocktwits, with message volume spiking as the stock rose to the top five trending symbols before the bell.

 

JPMorgan applauded the move, describing the loan facility as an “early holiday gift to investors.” 

The brokerage highlighted that the loan will cover 80% of project costs, with EVgo funding the remaining 20% through project cash flows, avoiding the need for additional equity raises. 

JPMorgan said it sees minimal risk of fund claw-back and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on the stock, citing the company’s improving operating leverage as its network grows.

Year-to-date, EVgo stock has climbed 88% as of the last close, reflecting growing investor confidence in the company’s expansion and clean energy initiatives.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ayro Gets Retail Buzzing After Becoming Tier-One Supplier For GM

Ayro Gets Retail Buzzing After Becoming Tier-One Supplier For GM

Uber Stock Rises Pre-Market On Goldman Sachs’ Top-Pick Tag, Retail Remains Upbeat

Uber Stock Rises Pre-Market On Goldman Sachs’ Top-Pick Tag, Retail Remains Upbeat

RingCentral Stock Dips On Analyst Warning Over 2025 Risks: Retail Sees Silver Lining

RingCentral Stock Dips On Analyst Warning Over 2025 Risks: Retail Sees Silver Lining

Boeing Stock In The Green After Planemaker Unveils Billion-Dollar Expansion Plan: Retail Gets On Board

Boeing Stock In The Green After Planemaker Unveils Billion-Dollar Expansion Plan: Retail Gets On Board

Quanex, Himax, Broadcom And More: 5 Stocks Retail Is Most Bullish About On Stocktwits Ahead Of Friday’s Trading Session

Quanex, Himax, Broadcom And More: 5 Stocks Retail Is Most Bullish About On Stocktwits Ahead Of Friday’s Trading Session

Recent Stories

Ayro Gets Retail Buzzing After Becoming Tier-One Supplier For GM

Ayro Gets Retail Buzzing After Becoming Tier-One Supplier For GM

Uber Stock Rises Pre-Market On Goldman Sachs’ Top-Pick Tag, Retail Remains Upbeat

Uber Stock Rises Pre-Market On Goldman Sachs’ Top-Pick Tag, Retail Remains Upbeat

iOS 18.2 update: Apple Intelligence is finally here! How to use image playground? gcw

iOS 18.2 update: Apple Intelligence is finally here! How to use image playground?

RingCentral Stock Dips On Analyst Warning Over 2025 Risks: Retail Sees Silver Lining

RingCentral Stock Dips On Analyst Warning Over 2025 Risks: Retail Sees Silver Lining

Boeing Stock In The Green After Planemaker Unveils Billion-Dollar Expansion Plan: Retail Gets On Board

Boeing Stock In The Green After Planemaker Unveils Billion-Dollar Expansion Plan: Retail Gets On Board

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon