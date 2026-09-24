Redwire is one of 15 vendors selected for the Space Systems Command’s NITE-STAR contract vehicle.

The company said the selection does not guarantee revenue.

Redwire ended Q2 with a record $542.1 million contracted backlog.

Redwire was included in the Missile Defense Agency’s $151 billion IDIQ in January.

Redwire (RDW) was on investors’ radar on Thursday after it was selected for a U.S. Space Force contract vehicle valued at more than $980 million, adding to its record backlog of defense and space contracts.

RDW stock was down 1.6% at the time of writing.

No Revenue Guaranteed

Redwire is one of 15 companies selected by Space Systems Command for the National Space Test and Training Complex Innovative Technology and Engineering – Space Test and Range (NITE-STAR) program, which will support the development, testing, and maintenance of space- and ground-based systems used for national security.

The $980 million represents the ceiling for the overall multi-vendor contract, not an award directly to Redwire, and the company said its selection does not guarantee any revenue. It is also an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, which basically means the amount of work and timelines are not decided initially.

Backlog Hits Record

Redwire ended the second quarter with a record $542.1 million contracted backlog, up from $411.2 million at the end of 2025.

It has secured several other awards this year, including $20 million in follow-on orders from the Navy and Marine Corps for Stalker drones, a $15 million Army follow-on order, and another $21.5 million order announced in July. The company also secured a multi-year contract for Penguin drones from an unnamed NATO country, valued in the high eight figures.

Its second-quarter (Q2) revenue nearly doubled to $117.1 million, beating Street estimates of $107.9 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

The latest selection follows Redwire’s January inclusion in the Missile Defense Agency’s $151 billion SHIELD IDIQ, another multi-vendor contract with no guaranteed revenue.

SHIELD is designed to support advanced missile-defense capabilities, including technologies applicable to the U.S. government’s Golden Dome missile-defense initiative.

Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’ On RDW

Retail sentiment surrounding RDW turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user highlighted the stock movement after its other IDIQ contract earlier this year.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user noted a key bullish technical indicator.

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RDW shares have gained more than 25% so far this year, outperforming rivals Rocket Lab (RKLB), which fell 8%, Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE), which declined 7.3%, and AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), which slumped roughly 29%.

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