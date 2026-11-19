The company reported a 51% surge in Q3 revenue to $1.46 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $1.33 billion, according to Fiscal.ai.

Barclays cut Everpure’s price target to $115 from $132, while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, according to The Fly.

Everpure raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $5.2 billion to $5.21 billion from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion

The company’s Q3 gross margin fell to 68% from 72.3% a year earlier.

Everpure (P) reported a better-than-expected third-quarter print and raised its full-year 2027 outlook, but Barclays lowered its price target, flagging the company’s decision to lower product prices at the start of the fourth quarter.

In an earnings call with analysts, Everpure CEO Charles Giancarlo said the company began lowering prices for most of its products at the start of Q4 based on “value engineering and data reduction improvements.”

Barclays highlighted stronger product sales and growing revenue from hyperscaler customers, but slashed Everpure’s price target to $115 from $132, while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, according to The Fly. Meanwhile, Raymond James maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $144 price target.

Everpure shares were up about 4.2% at the time of writing.

Everpure Raises FY27 Outlook After Earnings Beat

The company reported a 51% surge in Q3 revenue to $1.46 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $1.33 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.86, exceeding consensus estimates of around $0.78.

Everpure raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $5.2 billion to $5.21 billion from $5.03 billion to $5.07 billion, citing strong demand across its core storage business and increasing contributions from hyperscaler customers.

It also raised its FY2027 operating income guidance to a range of $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion from its previous guidance of $940 million to $960 million.

Gross Margins Decline

Despite the strong results, Everpure’s GAAP gross margin fell to 68% from 72.3% a year earlier. On an earnings call, CEO Charles Giancarlo said product gross margins remained near the lower end of its 65% to 70% target range because of high component costs.

“As stated previously, we continue to operate our core product sales, excluding hyperscale solution sales, at the lower end of our 65%-70% gross margin range, and will do so while these very high semiconductor prices continue,” Giancarlo said.

Retail Bulls Eye $120

Retail sentiment surrounding P on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user expects the stock to climb to $120. This implies a 14% upside from current levels.

View this Stocktwits post

P shares have seen strong buying interest so far this year, surging nearly 57%.

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