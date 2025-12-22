Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone noted that Bitcoin’s performance versus gold has remained flat since 2020, raising questions about risk appetite.

Digital asset investment products saw $952 million in net outflows, the first weekly withdrawal in four weeks.

According to CoinShares’ weekly report, delays to the U.S. CLARITY Act prolonged regulatory uncertainty and weighed on sentiment.

On-chain data showed cooling Bitcoin network activity, with active addresses declining.

Ethereum (ETH) outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) in early Monday trade, even as the crypto market faced renewed pressure from investor outflows and shifting macro signals tied to gold’s rally to record highs.

Ethereum’s price rose 1.5% in the last 24 hours to over $3,000. On Stockitws, chatter increased to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels over the past day, but retail sentiment remained in the ‘bearish’ zone.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price edged 0.6% higher to around $89,600 – still struggling to breach the $90,000 market. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the apex cryptocurrency remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day, amid ‘low’ levels of chatter.

Binance Coin (BNB) was also in the green, moving 0.3% higher in early morning trade on Monday. Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) both fell around 0.5%. Cardano (ADA) was down 1.3% and Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP) slid 1.4%.

Gold’s Rally Adds Pressure To Crypto Narrative

Gold and other precious metals continued to climb in early morning trade on Monday, with spot gold and silver prices hitting fresh intra-day record highs. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits, at the time of writing. GLD rose as much as 1.75% in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment improving to 'bullish' from 'normal' territory over the past day, with chatter at 'high' levels.

According to Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone, the Bitcoin-Gold cross is hovering near critical support around 20x. Historically, sustained increases in the ratio have coincided with rising equity markets, he said in a post on X. McGlone noted that the ratio’s stagnation since 2020, despite a resilient stock market, has raised questions about whether risk assets are nearing a turning point. Bitcoin’s price is currently trading nearly 30% below its record high of over $126,000, seen in October.

Source: @mikemcglone11/X

Bitcoin Activity Cools Amid Accumulation, Says Analyst

On-chain data also pointed to a slowdown in Bitcoin network activity. A CryptoQuant analyst noted that highly active addresses have declined, a pattern historically associated with trader and institutional retreat.

“Historically, when highly active addresses shrink, it signals retreat by traders and institutions, reinforcing the transition into quiet accumulation phases that precede future volatility,” the analyst said. Such phases have often coincided with subdued price action before sharper moves later on, though the timing and direction remain uncertain.

Source: @cryptoquant_com/@gugaonchain/X

Crypto Funds See First Weekly Outflows In A Month

Digital asset investment products recorded $952 million in net outflows last week, marking the first weekly withdrawal in four weeks, according to CoinShares weekly report.

The report said the pullback was largely driven by delays in the U.S. CLARITY Act, which has extended regulatory uncertainty for crypto markets, and concerns about potential selling by large holders. According to White House AI and Crypto Czar, David Sacks, it is now expected to pass in January.

Ethereum led the outflows, shedding $555 million, while Bitcoin products saw $460 million exit. In contrast, Solana and XRP bucked the trend, posting inflows of $48.5 million and $62.9 million, respectively.

