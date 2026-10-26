Analyst Michaël van de Poppe pointed to BTC’s 120% annualized return since 2011 against 6% for gold.

Bitcoin slipped below $80,000 on Monday, dipping to around $79,330 in the past day, near its lowest level since mid-September.

Analyst Ted Pillows warned that losing the $80,000 zone on the weekly chart could lead to “capitulation soon.”

The Fed decides on rates Wednesday, with Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon earnings also set to be released this week.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slipped below $80,000 on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and earnings from Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN) this week, with crypto analysts split on where Bitcoin is headed next.

A Busy Week Ahead

The Fed will announce its rate decision on Wednesday. Traders are pricing a 90.6% chance that it holds rates at 3.75% to 4%, and a 9.4% chance of a hike to 4% to 4.25%, according to CME FedWatch. Investors will also watch for any signs of a hike in December.

Microsoft and Alphabet are set to report earnings on Wednesday, followed by Amazon on Thursday. Meta (META) increased its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to $135 billion-$145 billion, and SpaceX (SPCX) expected $35 billion-$40 billion in fourth-quarter CapEx.

Heavy spending in AI could propel investors to find growth opportunities and could divert capital into tech stocks and away from Bitcoin. But if worries about AI returns spark a wider selloff, Bitcoin could drop as investors de-risk. In contrast, a tech rebound could boost risk appetite and help BTC.

Van de Poppe Says Bitcoin Dip Offers Buying Opportunity Against Gold

Michael Van de Poppe, founder of MN Fund, explained that Bitcoin’s long-term record made the current dip a buying opportunity. “Bitcoin’s return is annualized 120% since 2011,” he wrote on X, compared with 6% for gold.

He said investors should “bet big” on Bitcoin when it was undervalued against gold, and suggested rotating that money back into gold “in 1-2 years, when Gold is done with its correction.” According to Poppe, Bitcoin was down 7.3% in 2026, and gold was down 7.5%.

Source: @CryptoMichNL/x

Bears Watch $80,000

However, not every analyst shared that view. Ted Pillows said in a post on X that Bitcoin “looks like it wants to go lower,” adding that any rally was “just because of shorts closing rather than spot demand.” He warned that if Bitcoin lost the $80,000 zone on the weekly chart, “we could see capitulation soon.”

Source: @TedPillows/x

His comments came as Bitcoin’s price traded around $79,930, down 0.8% over the past 24 hours and falling over 3% in the last week. The apex cryptocurrency was trading at around its lowest level since mid-September. The slide followed a combined $773 million in outflows from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs last week, as per SoSoValue data.

On-chain analysts James Check and Michael Sullivan took up a similar question and asked whether Bitcoin was in “the fabled disbelief rally…or just another bear market rally.”

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