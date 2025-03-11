Endeavour Silver Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results: Analysts Expect A Revenue Fall, Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Delays in the delivery of critical equipment during Q4 extended the construction of its Terronera mine, but analysts at Alliance Global Partners believe the final timeline remains unimpacted.

Published: Mar 11, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) gained 2.5% in Monday’s after-hours trading as the company geared up to report its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday.

Endeavour is scheduled to post its Q4 results before the bell on Tuesday. It is expected to post a loss of $0.01 per share, flipping from earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 during the same period a year earlier.

The Canada-based mining company is expected to report a revenue decline during Q4 to $47.71 million, down from $50.5 million in the year-ago period.

Delays in the delivery of critical equipment during Q4 extended one of its Terronera mine’s construction, but analysts at Alliance Global Partners believe the final timeline remains unimpacted, according to The Fly.

As such, Endeavour’s production guidance for 2025 should remain intact.

The brokerage reduced its price target for Endeavour to $5.25 from $6.25, implying a 44% upside from Monday’s closing price. It maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

Past data on Stocktwits shows that Endeavour has beaten earnings expectations in two of the past four quarters, but it surpassed revenue estimates in three of them.

Analysts at HC Wainwright also lowered their price target to $7 from $7.25 after Endeavour issued its 2025 production guidance.

FinChat data shows that of the seven brokerage calls, there are four ‘Buy,’ two ‘Outperform,’ and one ‘Hold’ rating.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits showed a bearish outlook among investors on the platform.

EXK retail sentiment.jpg EXK sentiment and message volume March 11, 2025, as of 4 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, one user wondered why the Endeavour stock is “down so much” despite a modest change in silver prices.

Endeavour’s stock has experienced volatility this year, with the stock falling 0.6% year-to-date.

In contrast, it is up nearly 68% over the past year.

