The billionaire executive said the two messaging services are “not secure,” without giving details.

A group of plaintiffs has sued Meta, alleging that it lied about WhatsApp’s privacy features and defrauded users.

Musk, whose X competes directly with Meta’s social media platforms, used the opportunity to promote X Chat.

Unlike other executives, Musk has become increasingly vocal in criticizing competitors, chiefly OpenAI.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was again seen scoring brownie points for his companies on Monday after news broke about a privacy lawsuit against Meta Platforms.

Musk reshared a post about the lawsuit related to WhatsApp, with the message: “WhatsApp is not secure. Even Signal is questionable. Use X Chat.”

Bloomberg reported on Monday that a group of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Meta in a San Francisco court, alleging that the social media giant lied about WhatsApp’s privacy features and defrauded users. The company has denied the claims made in the suit.

Musk, who runs Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, has often spoken publicly about competitors. He has repeatedly clashed with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over their different visions for the AI industry. Last year, he sued OpenAI and Apple, alleging that Apple gave OpenAI preferential treatment by prominently featuring ChatGPT in the App Store.

Musk has also said that his open-source approach for X and the Grok AI bot supports higher transparency and equitable development – an underhanded dig at tech rivals like Meta and OpenAI.

More recently, he said Alphabet’s deal to power AI on Apple devices is “an unreasonable concentration of power for Google,” reigniting the debate of market concentration among the Big Tech players.

Behind the scenes, Musk is aggressively pursuing growth for xAI, which houses the X social media platform and his AI operations. The venture just raised $20 billion in fresh funding and is scaling its Arizona data center complex.

