The notice comes weeks after a similar warning over Wegovy advertising, as the FDA ramps up scrutiny of marketing tied to GLP-1 drugs.

The FDA warned the company over a television advertisement for its diabetes drug Ozempic.

The commercial “There’s Only One Ozempic”, featuring actors Justin Long and John Hodgman, mirrors Apple’s 2006 “Get A Mac” campaign.

The FDA also warned the commercial could mislead patients, suggesting all people with type 2 diabetes qualify for every approved use of the drug.

U.S.-listed shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO) slipped nearly 1% in overnight trading on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the company over a television advertisement for its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic.

NVO stock had snapped a nine-session losing streak on Monday but ended nearly 3% lower again on Tuesday.

Apple-Inspired Ozempic Ad Under Scrutiny

The warning centers on an Ozempic commercial titled “There’s Only One Ozempic,” featuring actors Justin Long and John Hodgman portraying Ozempic and rival GLP-1 drugs. The ad mirrors the format of Apple's well-known “Get A Mac” campaign from 2006.

The FDA said the advertisement suggests that Ozempic is superior to other GLP-1 medicines, even though the company did not provide evidence to support that comparison.

The agency also said the commercial could mislead viewers by implying that all people with type 2 diabetes qualify for every approved use of Ozempic. However, some benefits apply only to patients with additional conditions such as established cardiovascular disease or chronic kidney disease.

“We take all regulatory feedback seriously and are in the process of responding to the FDA to address their concerns regarding the advertisement’s presentation,” Novo spokesperson Liz Skrbkova told Bloomberg.

The notice comes less than a month after the FDA flagged a television advertisement for Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy for including misleading claims. The company has 15 working days to respond to the latest letter and outline steps to address the issues, which could include revising or halting the advertisement.

Wider Crackdown On GLP-1 Marketing

The Ozempic warning also comes amid a broader regulatory push targeting advertising tied to weight-loss and diabetes drugs.

The FDA said it recently issued warning letters to 30 telehealth companies for promoting compounded versions of GLP-1 drugs using claims that could mislead consumers. The agency said some companies marketed compounded products as equivalent to approved treatments or branded them in ways that obscured their manufacturing location.

NVO stock has declined 28% so far this year, far underperforming the broader U.S. benchmark indexes.

