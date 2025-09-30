Microsoft also noted that its internal Azure AI Foundry benchmarking service showed that Grok 4 showed “impressive” capabilities on high-complexity tasks.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella posted a message on the X social media platform on Monday regarding a partnership between the software giant and xAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) startup founded by Elon Musk.

Sharing Microsoft Azure’s X post, Nadella said, “Welcome Grok 4 to Azure AI Foundry!” In a terse acknowledgement, Musk said, “Thanks Satya.” The Grok 4 is xAI’s most advanced reasoning large-language model that offers advanced reasoning, real-time insights and enhanced memorization.

In a blog post on the Microsoft Azure website, the company stated that the collaboration will enable the delivery of powerful reasoning designed for business-ready safety and control. The Grok 4 features a 128K-token context window, native tool support, and integrated web search, Microsoft said, adding that over the last month, both companies have collaborated closely to enhance responsible design.

The software giant said, “The team has evaluated from a responsible AI perspective, putting Grok 4 through a suite of safety tests and compliance checks. It also noted that the Azure AI Content Safety is on by default, adding another layer of protection for enterprise use.

Microsoft also noted that its internal Azure AI Foundry benchmarking service showed that Grok 4 showed “impressive” capabilities on high-complexity tasks. Apart from Grok 4, Azure AI Foundry also has three additional Grok models already available, including the Grok 4 Fast Reasoning, Grok 4 Fast Non-Reasoning and Grok Code Fast 1.

The price per million tokens for a global standard deployment is fixed at $5.50 for input and $27.50 for output.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Microsoft stock continued to be ‘bearish’ (39/100) by early Tuesday, and the message volume was ‘low.’ The mood toward xAI on the platform was also ‘bearish,’ with the sour sentiment accompanied by ‘low’ message volume.'

Microsoft stock has gained about 23% year-to-date, thanks to the company being among the frontrunners in the AI revolution.

