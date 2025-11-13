According to a CNBC report, the company is now valued at $200 billion.

Elon Musk-backed artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has reportedly raised $15 billion in its latest round of fundraising.

According to a report by CNBC citing sources familiar with the matter, the AI startup is valued at $200 billion. It added that xAI will use the capital to fund purchases of graphics processing units (GPU) to train its large language models.

