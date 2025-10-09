The plaintiffs in the case are former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal, former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, and former general counsel Sean Edgett.

Elon Musk’s X Corp. (XCorp) has reportedly reached a settlement in a $128 million lawsuit brought by former top executives of Twitter, although the terms of the settlement have not been disclosed yet.

According to a Reuters report, the settlement was first announced in a filing in a San Francisco federal court last week. The plaintiffs in the case are former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal, former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, and former general counsel Sean Edgett.

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit alleging that they were not paid $128 million in promised severance pay following the acquisition of the social media platform by Musk.

