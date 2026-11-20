The bank maintains an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $300 price target on the stock, implying more than 100% upside from the prior close.

Analyst Adam Jonas called SpaceX the “ultimate off-the-grid” stock in a note to clients cited by CNBC.

He stated that recent disruptions across critical systems have sharpened the case for infrastructure that sits outside conventional networks.

SpaceX’s Starlink service operates through a constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites rather than ground-based internet backbones.

Morgan Stanley called Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) the “ultimate off-the-grid” stock amid the uptick in recent outages across critical infrastructure globally in a Wednesday note to clients.

“SPCX... [is] the ultimate “Off-The-Grid” (OTG) Stock,” analyst Adam Jonas wrote about the company led by Elon Musk, as cited by CNBC. “The unusual frequency and severity of disruption across a range of critical systems and comms/transport networks brings even greater attention to the need for individuals, enterprises, and institutions to build in redundancy and resiliency for critical infrastructure in a post-AI world.”

The bank maintains an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $300 price target on the stock, implying more than 100% upside from the prior close. SPCX stock was down 4% in afternoon trade on Thursday.

Why Morgan Stanley Calls SpaceX ‘Off the Grid’

Jonas called SpaceX “Off earth = off grid,” adding that the high-performance satellite terminal can be obtained “for roughly the price of a frozen turkey.”

SpaceX’s Starlink service meets that need because it operates through a constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites rather than ground-based internet backbones.

Connectivity is delivered from space, so outages or cyberattacks that take down traditional data centers, fiber routes, or cloud providers leave Starlink largely unaffected.

A Slew Of Tech Failures In November

November witnessed a rapid succession of unrelated technical failures that disrupted air travel, banking, email, and government systems across the United States, prompting widespread public concern.

This includes a Microsoft 365 outage that left users unable to access Outlook, Teams, and Copilot for nearly a day. The FAA also recently imposed a rare nationwide ground stop after a router installation at a radio facility in Arkansas flooded the air-traffic control communications network, stranding travelers.

Separately, United Airlines (UAL) experienced a separate system outage that delayed departures, and the National Security Agency’s classified internal network went offline during scheduled maintenance.

How Did SPCX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX stock stayed within ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted that now is a chance for investors to buy SpaceX again at IPO levels.

View this Stocktwits post

Another pinned the selloff in the stock to its bloated valuation.

View this Stocktwits post

Morgan Stanley’s price target aligns with the broader Wall Street consensus. According to data from Koyfin, 32 of the 40 analysts covering SPCX rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while six rate it ‘Hold’ and two rate it ‘Sell’. The stock has an average price target of $257.50, above the stock’s all-time highs near $225.

SPCX stock was trading near $138 on Thursday afternoon, only marginally above its IPO price of $135.

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