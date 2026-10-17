Elon Musk said Tesla’s long-awaited Roadster will enter production in 2028, though he has acknowledged that the car is unlikely to materially affect the company’s revenue.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk floated the possibility of launching an Amazon competitor after the e-commerce company blocked Grok Bot from making purchases on its platform.

Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Nvidia and SpaceX are exploring space-based data centers, with their engineering teams developing server architecture for use both in orbit and on Earth.

Huang also called for the U.S. and China to cooperate on AI safety.

The CEOs of Magnificent Seven companies offered more insights into their AI strategies this week. Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX (SPCX) CEO Elon Musk was at the helm of the Roadster reveal and promised to reimburse Grok Bot purchase errors, while Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang made comments on AI safety and Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella issued a warning about security risks from AI models.

Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushed a new consumer-focused AI strategy, and at Apple (AAPL), incoming CEO John Ternus defended the company’s approach to product design and left the door open to using Chinese chips.

Meanwhile, tech giant Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai spent the week promoting Google’s latest AI model, while Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy was largely missing from commentary.

Here’s the complete rundown:

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX And Nvidia

“Turns out the future does have flying cars.” – Elon Musk, CEO, SpaceX/Tesla, after the Roadster reveal

Musk’s long-awaited Roadster demonstration was broadcast as a joint Tesla-SpaceX event. “Well, it worked,” he said, after the car’s most dramatic moment came when it used thrusters to land after an inverted jump.

The demonstration drew investor attention and focus towards the engineering that went into its creation, but its commercial viability remains less clear. Investor Gene Munster called it an “engineering flex” with no commercial value, while suggesting the event might be another hint at a potential SpaceX and Tesla merger.

Tesla says Roadster production will begin in 2028. However, Musk has acknowledged that the car will not materially move the company’s revenue. Tesla’s earnings report, slated to land next week, will provide a more direct look at the business behind the spectacle.

TSLA stock retail sentiment on October 16 | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment behind TSLA stock slipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past week. Platform data showed chatter increasing by nearly 150% in the last seven days..

“SpaceX will make you whole.” – Elon Musk, CEO, SpaceX/Tesla, on Grok Bot purchase errors

Musk continued to stay active on X. Responding to a user whose flight Grok Bot had booked using an image of a payment card, he said SpaceX would reimburse users if the bot made an incorrect purchase or exposed their card details.

The pledge came after SpaceX Super Intelligence introduced a single subscription combining Grok, Grok Bot, Cursor and X Premium earlier in the week.

“Maybe we should start a competitor to Amazon.” – Elon Musk, CEO, SpaceX/Tesla, on Grok Bot purchase errors

Musk also floated the idea of starting a competitor to Amazon after e-commerce giant blocked Grok Bot from making purchases on its platform. This marks a rare instance of a Magnificent Seven CEO publicly floating a rival to its peer so publicly.

“Old friends are the best friends. Jensen rocks.” – Elon Musk, CEO, SpaceX/Tesla, on Nvidia CEO comments during interview

Musk’s praise for Huang allowed the Nvidia CEO’s remarks on a BG2 podcast, where he said that Nvidia now counts SpaceX alongside its cloud provider customers, and that the two companies’ engineers are designing a new kind of server for space and Earth.

Musk said Star Mind, which SpaceX is co-engineering with Nvidia, is “far better than almost anyone expects” and will reach volume production next year. Working with Nvidia’s engineers, he added, “is pure joy!”

Jensen Huang: Nvidia, Musk, AI Safety And China

“Nobody knows more about energy than he does.” – Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia, on Elon Musk, on BG2 Pod podcast

On the B2G podcast, Huang said Nvidia used to count Musk’s companies as enterprise customers and now counts them alongside its cloud service providers. He added that the demand for Grok Bot is “really skyrocketing.”

Huang also noted that Musk loves the intersection of computing and physical build-outs. He then said the two companies will explore “putting data centers out in space” together, with their engineering teams working closely on a new type of server architecture that “might be super good” both in orbit and on Earth.

“We absolutely should work with each other so that we advance the technology safely.” – Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia, to press in London

Huang travelled to Europe this week, and told the press that the U.S. and China need to work together and maintain dialogue to ensure the “potentially dangerous” technology develops safely.

According to him, the AI trade remains strong. Speaking at an event in Stockholm, Huang expressed confidence in CoreWeave's operational trajectory despite intense scrutiny from credit markets and equity investors. "CoreWeave's strength is improving every day," Huang said. "I'm optimistic. Their cost of capital is actually decreasing."

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA stock continued to trend in ‘bearish’ territory over the past week. Platform data showed chatter increasing by only 14% in the last seven days.

NVDA stock retail sentiment on October 16 | Source: Stocktwits

Meta’s Zuckerberg Pitches A More Personal AI Future

“Personal superintelligence for everyone.” – Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, META, on Threads announcing Muse Wonder

Zuckerberg used the launch of Muse Wonder to focus on his consumer-focused vision for AI. Meta said the new models were trained in its Prometheus gigawatt data center and underpin its model API and Muse Code agent.

The company’s pitch also draws a distinction between its approach and competitors’ priorities. Zuckerberg said Meta was “much more focused on personal empowerment” than knowledge-work automation.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around META stock continued to trend in ‘bearish’ territory over the past week. Platform data showed chatter dropping by 7% in the last seven days.

META stock retail sentiment on October 16 | Source: Stocktwits

Microsoft’s Nadella Says AI Models Need To Be Contained

“We must assume a model is compromised and contain it from the start.” – Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft in a post titled “Models as Insider Risks in the Super Intelligence Era” on X

Nadella’s post continued to shape the week’s discussion about AI security. He argued that companies should treat AI models as potential insider risks, rather than assume they will behave safely once deployed.

His suggestion was to “separate the supply of intelligence from the authority over it.” He also said an authorized person should always be able to “pause or shut down a model mid-task.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSFT stock shifted to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past week. Platform data showed chatter dropping by 43% in the last seven days.

MSFT stock retail sentiment on October 16 | Source: Stocktwits

Apple’s Ternus Defends Product Choices And Keeps Options Open

“Kind of cheap and crappy.” John Ternus, CEO, Apple to TIME, discussing earlier foldable phones

Ternus, in an interview with TIME, said Apple's approach to product design, included waiting before entering categories where competing products were already available.

According to him, Apple’s approach is based around prioritization rather than simply criticizing rivals. “You can’t do everything,” he said, adding that the company concentrates on what matters most. Apple’s iPhone Duo is slated to launch next week.

“All options should be on the table.” John Ternus, CEO, Apple to CNBC, on reports that Apple tested Chinese chips

Ternus this week also addressed reports that Apple had tested chips from China, saying that “all options should be on the table.” The comment came during a wider discussion of the iPhone Duo, memory shortages and AI.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AAPL stock saw the largest shift, dropping to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past week. However, platform data showed chatter rose dropping by 13% in the last seven days.

AAPL stock retail sentiment on October 16 | Source: Stocktwits

Alphabet’s Pichai Pushes Gemini 4 Argon To More Users

Pichai this week announced the expansion of Gemini 4 Argon beyond cybersecurity specialists to enterprise customers and Pro and Ultra subscribers. Introductory pricing was set at $2 and $10 per million tokens through November 30.

The rollout comes amid efforts by Google to strengthen its position in the AI market following delays, the abandonment of Gemini 3.5 Pro.

Google Quantum AI achieved a milestone this week by demonstrating magic state cultivation on its Willow quantum processor, reducing quantum computing errors by 40 times.

Pichai also reacted to Musk’s Roadster demonstration. “The FSD version of this will be something,” he wrote on X. Alphabet owns Waymo, which operates in autonomous driving as a competitor to Tesla.

Retail sentiment around GOOGL stock on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bearish’ from the ‘bullish’ zone over the past week. Chatter also dropped with platform data showing an over 37% decrease in message volumes.

GOOGL stock retail sentiment on October 16 | Source: Stocktwits

Amazon: Few New Jassy Comments, But Agent Strategy Stands Out

There were no new remarks from Jassy this week. However, a spokesperson for the company did address the controversy with Musk’s Grok Bot. They said third-party shopping apps should “operate openly and respect service provider decisions.”

AMZN stock retail sentiment on October 16 | Source: Stocktwits

Like GOOGL shares, AMZN stock also saw retail sentiment on Stocktwits flip to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past week, alongside a 17% increase in chatter.

Read also: CRWV Stock On Track For 4-Day Slide Amid CoreWeave’s Debt Test: Analysts Split On Whether Selloff ‘Grossly Overexaggerated’

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