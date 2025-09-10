The company also said in July that it is preparing to launch trials in Britain with top hospitals, expanding eligibility to patients with severe paralysis.

Neuralink, the brain-computer interface company founded by Elon Musk, said that 12 people around the world are now living with its N1 implant, collectively recording more than 15,000 hours of device use across 2,000 days.

At the time, Neuralink highlighted patients using the implant to play video games, design 3D machine parts, control robotic arms and communicate after losing speech due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The N1 is designed for people with quadriplegia caused by spinal cord injuries or ALS. Implanted through a surgical robot, the device enables users to move a computer cursor and interact with digital or physical tools solely through thought.

Neuralink also said in July that it is preparing to test its brain implant in Britain, partnering with University College London Hospitals and Newcastle Hospitals. Patients with severe paralysis will be eligible to enroll.

The company raised $650 million in June to support its clinical studies. It began human trials in 2024 after addressing safety concerns raised earlier by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which initially rejected its application in 2022.

