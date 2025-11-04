Baron Capital has been investing in Tesla since 2024 and will be voting for the package.

Baron Capital’s Ron Baron on Tuesday pledged support to Elon Musk’s newly proposed pay package at Tesla (TSLA) worth about $1 trillion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ron Baron, whose asset management firm is a Tesla investor, said the proposed pay package is right for the company and its shareholders.

“Tesla’s success and its future are inseparable from Elon,” the investor said, while adding that the package would ensure that Musk continues to lead the EV giant for many years to come.

Baron Capital has been investing in Tesla since 2024 and will be voting for the package, he added.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<