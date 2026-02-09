Retail interest in SPACEX is running hot, with bullish sentiment and rising follower counts as investors eye a potential trillion-dollar debut.

Musk’s SpaceX took off with the success of Starlink, which is the world's most advanced satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet.

SpaceX is looking to launch its second-generation Starlink cellular system in 2027.

The company is reportedly targeting a valuation of more than $1 trillion during its public debut, which could make it the biggest IPO ever.

SpaceX is gearing up for an initial public offering this year, and CEO Elon Musk has offered an interesting data point for investors. In a post on X, the billionaire said that NASA would account for only about 5% of the rocket company's revenue this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Musk was responding to a post on X that argued SpaceX no longer relies heavily on government funding, noting that Starlink is already generating substantial cash, while revenue from Robotaxi and Optimus could follow soon. "Elon doesn't need military money," the post said.

The post included a screenshot of another claim suggesting that Musk's influence as a public figure is waning and that he is becoming increasingly dependent on military financing.

Musk’s SpaceX Bet

“True. I love NASA, but they will only be ~5% of SpaceX revenue this year,” Musk said in the post on X. “Vast majority of SpaceX revenue is the commercial Starlink system,” he added.

Musk’s SpaceX took off with the success of Starlink, which is the world's most advanced satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming and video calls.

According to Payload Space, Starlink's satellite internet service has been a bigger cash cow for SpaceX, with estimates showing the segment's revenue rose from around $1.9 billion in 2022 to $4.2 billion in 2023 and to about $8.2 billion in 2024.

SpaceX plans to launch its second-generation Starlink cellular system in 2027, following its expected initial public offering this year and building on the significant growth of its first-generation services.

According to a Federal Communications Commission filing in January, SpaceX’s first-generation service covers more than 400 million people, with more than 6 million customers each month. SpaceX is reportedly targeting a valuation of more than $1 trillion during its public debut, which could make it the biggest IPO ever.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on SpaceX was in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the past month, the ticker witnessed a nearly 8% spike in followers on the platform.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<