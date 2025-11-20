Musk made the announcement during a panel with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum.

The project will roll out in stages, beginning with a 50-megawatt deployment supported by Nvidia hardware.

xAI’s technology will be paired with Humain’s infrastructure capabilities, and Nvidia will supply the AI chips.

Jensen Huang said Nvidia is jointly developing supercomputers with Saudi Arabia to simulate quantum systems.

Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that xAI and Humain are partnering with Nvidia (NVDA) on a 500-megawatt data center project during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum.

The effort represents one of the largest joint buildouts yet between Musk’s AI startup and the Saudi-backed company. Musk briefly misstated the figure on stage, calling it a “500-gigawatt” project, before correcting himself and joking about the slip.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around xAI – which is not a publicly traded company – trended in ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter. The initiative will begin with a 50-megawatt first phase, marking the start of the large-scale rollout in renewable energy and AI infrastructure. xAI’s technology will be paired with Humain’s infrastructure capabilities, and Nvidia will supply the AI chips.

Nvidia’s Work In Saudi Arabia

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was also on the same panel, said his company is working with Saudi Arabia to build supercomputers that simulate quantum computers. He stated these machines will leverage Nvidia hardware for controller operations and error correction, aiming to accelerate quantum research and next-generation AI modeling.

Huang added that Nvidia is also collaborating with Humain on Omniverse digital twins, advanced simulations that replicate real-world environments for AI applications.

Humain-Nvidia Collaboration

Humain and Nvidia announced a strategic partnership in May to build AI factories in Saudi Arabia with a capacity of up to 500 megawatts. The first phase includes an 18,000-unit Nvidia GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer connected through Nvidia InfiniBand networking.

While Humain has said it is working with Nvidia and other chipmakers, Saudi Arabia still lacks U.S. approval to purchase the most advanced semiconductors. After Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the administration signaled it is preparing to approve chip sales to Humain. Trump said Saudi Arabia will receive access to a “certain level of chips,” referencing pending U.S. export licenses for advanced computing technology.

Humain also announced new collaborations with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Cisco (CSCO).

