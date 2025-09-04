In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Warren expressed concerns about the implications of a president seizing control of the nation’s central bank.

Senator Elizabeth Warren reportedly slammed President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, Stephen Miran, saying his loyalty does not lie with the American people.

“He has made clear that his loyalty is not to the American people, not to the numbers, not to independence, but to saying whatever it is that Donald Trump wants him to say,” Warren said in the interview.

