According to the Financial Times, the price for a month’s supply of the highest doses of the drug will rise from £122 to £330, an increase of 170%.

Eli Lilly has increased the price of its popular weight loss drug Mounjaro in the U.K. by as much as 170%, The Financial Times reported on Thursday.

As per the report, the price for a month’s supply of the highest doses of the drug will rise from £122 ($165) to £330, an increase of 170%, while prices for lower doses will rise by between 45% and 138%, starting in September. The hike will not affect the price paid by the publicly funded health-care system called the National Health Service, the report added.

Lilly stated that the move is aimed at lowering the price for drugs sold in the U.S., in alignment with President Donald Trump’s push for companies to slash U.S. prescription drug prices to match those paid overseas. “This rebalancing may be difficult, but it means the prices for medicines paid by governments and health systems need to increase in other developed markets like Europe in order to make them lower in the U.S.,” the company said.

Lilly said that it has been making efforts to align prices across developed countries, especially in Europe, and expects to make necessary pricing adjustments by September 1. The company, however, noted that underlying structural issues in the U.S. have contributed to high drug prices in the country.

“The U.S. system is complex and opaque, with multiple cross subsidies, abuse of government programs like 340B, and insurance cost-sharing burdens for patients,” the firm said.

Lilly also pointed out that it opposed the proposed tariffs on pharmaceutical products, including its medicines, opining that broad tariffs would raise costs and limit patient access. “We urge the administration and Congress to prioritize strategic incentives that strengthen U.S. manufacturing and supply‑chain resilience without sacrificing access, affordability, innovation, or American leadership,” the company said.

Trump has previously said that the U.S. would begin imposing a “small tariff” on pharmaceutical imports, with plans to raise it to 150% within 18 months and ultimately to 250%, in an effort to encourage drugmakers to manufacture domestically.

LLY stock is down by 13% this year and by about 28% over the past 12 months.

Exchange Rate: £1 = $1.35<