A U.S. registry of clinical trials shows that the study has been terminated for strategic business reasons.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) has halted the study of its drug Bimagrumab, alone or in combination with its approved weight-loss drug Tirzepatide, in patients with obesity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A U.S. registry of clinical trials indicates that the study has been terminated due to strategic business reasons. The purpose of the study was to see how well and how safely Bimagrumab, Tirzepatide, and the combination worked in lowering body weight in participants with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes.

Bloomberg first reported the termination of the trial. Following the development, the stock traded 0.59% lower in Thursday’s pre-market session.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<