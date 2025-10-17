According to Lilly, Verzenio is the first contemporary therapy in over two decades to demonstrate a significant overall survival benefit in this type of breast cancer.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Friday stated that two years of adjuvant Verzenio plus endocrine therapy reduced the risk of death by 15.8% as compared to endocrine therapy (ET) alone in a late-stage trial in patients with a certain type of high-risk early breast cancer.

According to the firm, Verzenio is the first contemporary therapy in over two decades to demonstrate a significant overall survival benefit in this type of breast cancer.

Furthermore, treatment with Verzenio plus endocrine therapy led to a sustained reduction in risk of recurrence at seven years, Lilly said. The company noted that 32% fewer patients treated with Verzenio plus ET were living with metastatic disease compared to those receiving ET alone.

