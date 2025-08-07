The investigational once-daily oral pill showed significant efficacy, and a safety and tolerability profile consistent with injectable GLP-1 therapies such as Lilly’s Mounjaro at 72 weeks, the company said.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Thursday said that its investigational oral weight-loss drug lowered weight by an average of 12.4% in a late-stage study at its highest dose.

The once-daily oral pill called Orforglipron showed significant efficacy, and a safety and tolerability profile consistent with injectable GLP-1 therapies such as Lilly’s Mounjaro at 72 weeks, the company said.

