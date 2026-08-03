The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Lilly’s drug for advanced pancreatic cancer.

The designation marks the drug’s second Breakthrough Therapy status, following a 2025 regulatory decision for a combination treatment in lung cancer.

The FDA designation was supported by early results from Lilly’s Phase 1/2 LOXO-RAS-20001 trial.

No FDA-approved therapy currently specifically targets KRAS G12C-mutant pancreatic cancer.

Eli Lilly (LLY) said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to its experimental cancer drug for advanced pancreatic cancer, extending the drug’s fast-track regulatory status beyond lung cancer.

LLY shares are down marginally in early trading on Monday.

Olomorasib’s Second Regulatory Milestone

Lilly’s Olomorasib is an experimental treatment for adults with advanced pancreatic cancer whose tumors have a specific genetic mutation called KRAS G12C and who have already been treated with at least one previous therapy. The mutation leads to the development of tumors.

The designation marks the drug’s second Breakthrough Therapy status, following a similar FDA recognition in 2025 for a combination treatment in KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Why The FDA Decision Matters

Breakthrough Therapy designation helps accelerate the development and review of drugs that could offer meaningful benefits over existing treatments. Although it is not an approval, it gives companies further guidance and support from the FDA throughout the review process.

The latest designation was supported by encouraging early results from Lilly’s Phase 1/2 LOXO-RAS-20001 trial, which is evaluating Olomorasib in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Olomorasib Could Potentially Be First FDA-Approved Option

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with about 60,000 new U.S. cases diagnosed each year and nearly 50,000 deaths annually. Patients with metastatic disease have a five-year survival rate of less than 5%, and those with KRAS G12C-mutant tumors are believed to have even poorer outcomes.

Currently, no FDA-approved therapy specifically targets KRAS G12C-mutant pancreatic cancer, making Lilly’s investigational drug a potential new treatment option if further studies confirm its benefits.

What Retail Thinks Of LLY

Retail sentiment surrounding LLY on Stocktwits has remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

However, chatter was largely positive, with one user expecting the stock to climb past its all-time high soon.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has gained more than 6.3% so far this year.

Also read: TG Therapeutics CEO Says Briumvi Is On Track To Become A $1B US Drug – Retail Shrugs Off EPS Miss

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