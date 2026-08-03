JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), a provider of modular edge data centers, colocation services and technology infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000® Index as part of the 2026 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market closed on June 26, 2026, with membership effective at the opening of U.S. equity markets on June 29, 2026.

The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index results in automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, along with the applicable growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines index membership primarily through objective, market-capitalization rankings and style characteristics.

“Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index is a significant milestone for Duos as we scale our modular edge data center platform and expand our GPU-as-a-Service capabilities to meet the surging demand for AI infrastructure,” said Duos CEO Doug Recker. “This inclusion broadens our visibility within the investment community at an exciting inflection point for Duos, as we move toward meaningful revenue ramp in the second half of 2026 and beyond.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, is focused on providing and managing modular data center colocation facilities and infrastructure solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Technology Solutions, Inc., the Company delivers high function computing infrastructure at the “Edge” designed to support high power computing facilities suitable for AI and Enterprise Computing. Duos is strategically focused on scaling its edge data center platforms in conjunction with its data center infrastructure solutions business. It provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing and fulfillment services to support efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address the growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure, while continuing to support legacy applications in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. For more information, www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally.

Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG. For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 949-574-3860 | DUOT@duostech.com

Source: Duos Technologies Group, Inc

Released June 30, 2026

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.<