The results come as Lilly continues to test Sofe-M in different types of ovarian cancer, with multiple Phase 3 trials now underway.

Sofe-M is an investigational folate receptor alpha-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, which was evaluated by Lilly with bevacizumab in 33 women with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

Among the 29 patients with measurable disease, Lilly stated that the confirmed objective response rate was 79.3%, with 23 patients responding, adding that the disease control rate was 100%.

Sofe-M is designed to target FRα on tumor cells and deliver exatecan, a topoisomerase I inhibitor, directly into the cancer cell.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) on Saturday announced new clinical data for its investigational ovarian cancer drug sofetabart mipitecan, or Sofe-M, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2026 Congress in Madrid.

The results come as Lilly continues to test Sofe-M in different types of ovarian cancer, with multiple Phase 3 trials now underway.

Eli Lilly shares closed nearly 3% lower in Friday’s regular trade, but inched up 0.4% during the afterhours session.

Lilly's Ovarian Cancer Drug Shows 79% Response Rate

Sofe-M is an investigational folate receptor alpha (FRα)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate. Lilly evaluated the drug with bevacizumab in 33 women with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

Among the 29 patients with measurable disease, Lilly stated that the confirmed objective response rate was 79.3%, with 23 patients responding, adding that the disease control rate was 100%.

Lilly said responses were consistent across FRα expression levels and regardless of prior poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor exposure. That is notable given that 67% of patients had previously received a PARP inhibitor and 70% had received bevacizumab.

Patients had received a median of three prior systemic treatment regimens. Median duration of response and median progression-free survival had not been reached at the July 6, 2026 data cutoff, with median follow-ups of 6.2 months and 10.2 months, respectively.

“The durable and robust responses we've seen in patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer are important,” said Chrisann Kyi, MD, a gynecologic medical oncologist and early drug development specialist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Kyi said the response rate with Sofe-M exceeded what has been reported in published platinum rechallenge studies for patients previously treated with PARP inhibitors.

Lilly Advances Sofe-M Into Phase 3

Sofe-M is designed to target FRα on tumor cells and deliver exatecan, a topoisomerase I inhibitor, directly into the cancer cell. Lilly says the drug is designed to target tumors across a broad range of FRα expression levels.

The company is now evaluating Sofe-M in the three-part Phase 3 FRAmework-01 program.

Part A is testing Sofe-M as a monotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Part B is evaluating Sofe-M plus bevacizumab in platinum-sensitive disease that progressed on or within six months of completing PARP inhibitor treatment. Part C is testing the combination in PARP inhibitor-naïve platinum-sensitive disease.

The Phase 1 safety profile was consistent with the known profiles of the medicines, with no new safety signals reported. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events included epistaxis, nausea, anemia, neutropenia and fatigue.

What Retail Investors Think Of LLY Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Eli Lilly trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

LLY stock is up 19% year-to-date and 55% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 11% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF (VUG) is up 7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<