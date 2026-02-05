Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2026 is now expected to be $3.05-3.10, exceeding an analyst estimate of $2.87.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) on Wednesday reported earnings far exceeding Wall Street expectations for the three months ended December, sending shares up 15% after hours.

The company said that its third quarter net sales came in at $489.5 million, marking a growth of 38%, thanks to growth in both its retailer and e-commerce channels in the U.S. and abroad. Wall Street on average was expecting revenue of $457.33 million.

Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, came in at $1.24 for the quarter, far exceeding an analyst estimate of $0.72.

The company also raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to revenue of $1.6-$1.61 billion from its previous forecast of $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.31 billion for the year.

Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2026 is now expected to be $3.05-3.10, exceeding an analyst estimate of $2.87.

