Benchmark increased its price target to $180 from $160, and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on EA’s shares, citing that the primary driver for the stock remains the expected launch of Battlefield in a window free of Take-Two's GTA 6.

Electronic Arts (EA) shares edged higher by 0.6% in midday trade on Wednesday after the videogame maker reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 launch window for ‘Battlefield’ alongside its fourth quarter earnings beat.

CEO Andrew Wilson said the long-awaited first-person shooter is on track for a global reveal this summer and a full release in fiscal 2026, calling it a key part of EA’s next generation of entertainment.

Development has been supported by ‘Battlefield Labs,’ the company’s largest playtesting program to date, which has drawn over 600,000 player sign-ups and more than 350 million content views.

“We’re confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline — beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of ‘Battlefield,’” Wilson said.

The title will launch alongside a reboot of EA’s ‘Skate’ franchise, also slated for fiscal 2026. Both are designed as live services aimed at sustained player engagement.

The comments came as EA posted earnings of $0.98 per share for the fourth quarter (Q4), ahead of the $0.91 analyst estimate, according to Koyfin. Revenue rose to $1.80 billion, beating expectations for $1.55 billion. Net income grew nearly 40% year-over-year (YoY) to $254 million.

For fiscal 2026, EA expects net bookings between $7.60 billion and $8 billion. That compares with $7.355 billion in fiscal 2025. First-quarter bookings are projected between $1.175 billion and $1.275 billion.

JPMorgan analysts said the delay of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) could open a strategic window for EA to gain market share with ‘Battlefield.’

Meanwhile, Benchmark increased its price target to $180 from $160, and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on EA’s shares, citing that the primary driver for the stock remains the expected launch of Battlefield in a window free of Take-Two's (TTWO) GTA 6, according to TheFly.

Wilson credited EA SPORTS titles, The Sims franchise, and College Football offerings for a strong finish to the year.

Management also confirmed during the earnings call that it currently has no plans to increase the price of its games, following the recent price hikes by Xbox and Nintendo.

The company also declared a dividend of $0.19 per share. EA’s stock is up 5% year-to-date and has gained 18% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Take-Two Stock Gains On Surprise GTA VI Trailer Despite 2026 Delay